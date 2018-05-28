The Bachelorette Premiere Awards: The Good, the Bad, and the Chicken

Remember that time Becca Kufrin was brutally dumped by Arie Luyendyk Jr. . on television for nearly 40 minutes?

Of course you frickin' do, but just in case somehow you don't, The Bachelorette will remind you whether you want it to or not. Tonight's premiere opened with sobs and actual tears dripping from the tip of Becca's nose as she reminisced over Polaroids of her and Arie living happily ever after together during those two months of secret engaged bliss before he ripped her heart out and gave it to runner up Lauren Burnham. You will NEVER be allowed to forget this national heartache. NEVER!!