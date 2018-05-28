The Bachelorette's Becca Kufrin Can't Wait to Watch Her Season and Retire Her Tagline

After the intensely dramatic way things ended for Becca Kufrin on The Bachelor when Arie Luyendyk Jr. proposed and then dumped her, you'd hope that her time as The Bachelorette would begin as smoothly as possible.

Unfortunately, that's not the case in tonight's premiere. Just on night one, before she's gotten to know anyone, Becca has to deal with a stupid amount of drama mostly having to do with guys who are most likely not there for—say it with us now—the right reasons.

"I was not expecting drama on night one, which we got a taste of," Becca teases. "I mean, that's scattered throughout the season. There were a lot of laughs, a lot of tears, some fights between the guys, and so that will all play out."