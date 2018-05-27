Olympian Gus Kenworthy Mourns Sudden Death of His Korean Rescue Puppy

The heartfelt tribute continued, "Beemo was truly the best thing that ever happened to me and I feel so fortunate for our borrowed time together. I've never loved anything or anyone in the way that I loved that dog and she is and will always be deeply missed. She was so smart and playful. She brought so much happiness to so many people every single day. I'll always remember being out on a walk with her and every other second she would get stopped by someone wanting to pet her, kneel down and kiss her, hold her in their arms or take a photo and on many occasions a crowd of people would have formed around her. That was her power: she made people smile."

The athlete continued, "She was the kindest, most gentle soul I've ever known. She loved people. She loved birds and the snow. She loved me and Matt. But most of all she loved meeting other dogs. If any of you have pets up in doggy heaven please tell them to go find Bee because she could really use a good play date right now. RIP sweet creature - your daddy loves you more than you could ever even know!"

Kenworthy didn't medal in the 2018 Games, although he did nab a silver in 2014 at Sochi, however, the 26-year-old did make headlines after his kiss with Wilkas went viral and was generally regarded as one of the best moments off-the-ice during the Games.