George H.W. Bush Hospitalized for Low Blood Pressure and Fatigue

President George H.W. Bush is currently in a Maine hospital for issues related to low blood pressure and fatigue.

The former president's spokesperson, Jim McGrath, tweeted the news this morning, writing, "President @GeorgeHWBush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care (@SMHCHealth) today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue. He will likely remain there for a few days for observation. The former president is awake and alert, and not in any discomfort."

Bush recently lost his wife of 73 years, Barbara Bush, who died at the age of 92 on April 17.

The former president was also hospitalized on April 22. The family spokesperson revealed following the hospitalization, "President Bush was admitted to the Houston Methodist Hospital yesterday morning after contracting an infection that spread to his blood. He is responding to treatments and appears to be recovering. We will issue additional updates as events warrant."