Sesame Street Creators Sue Over Melissa McCarthy's ''Ejaculating Puppets'' Movie

Sesame Street's creators are not happy—and they know it...

Sesame Workshop, the nonprofit parent company responsible for the production of children’s show Sesame Street, has filed a lawsuit against STX Productions over its new film, The Happytime Murders, a bawdy puppet movie starring Melissa McCarthy.

According to documents obtained by E! News, the suit, filed in federal court in New York on Thursday, claims that the raunchy comedy "tarnishes" the beloved show's "trusted brand," taking issue with the unauthorized use of the Sesame Street in the "violent and sexually explicit" trailer and with the film's tagline, "No Sesame. All Street."

"Defendants' widely distributed marketing campaign features a just-released trailer with explicit, profane, drug using, misogynistic, violent, copulating and even ejaculating puppets,"

The suit claims, "Defendants do not own, control or any right to use the Sesame Street mark. Instead they are delivering a trailer that deliberately confuses consumers into mistakenly believing that Sesame was associated with, has allowed, or has even endorsed or has even produced the movie and tarnishes Sesame's brand."

Additionally, the suit states, "The threat of irreparable injury posed to Sesame's mark can not be overstated."