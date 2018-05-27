Ariana Grande Teases Millie Bobby Brown Over Jacob Sartorius Kissing Photo

Ain't young love grand? Well so is a good teasing...

On Saturday, Stranger Things' breakout star Millie Bobby Brown, 14, posted a sweet photo kissing her rumored boyfriend Jacob Sartorius, 15, and wrote, "moonlight w him."

A love-struck Jacob also posted the same photo last night and wrote, "moonlight w her."

It's pretty much cuteness overload, young-love-at-level-11 kind of stuff and it appears as though popstar Ariana Grande couldn't help but tease the lovebirds just a little, responding, "I wasn't even allowed to leave my house til I was 20."

The hilarious comment has received more than 200,000 Likes and amazingly enough, in less than 13 hours on Instagram, Millie's original post received more than 3 million Likes.

While the actress and the popstar haven't confirmed their rumored relationship, this kissing post pretty much does the trick!