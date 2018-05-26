Sofia Richie Gives Scott Disick Love on His 35th Birthday During St. Barth's Vacation

Happy birthday, LD!

Scott Disick's 19-year-old girlfriend Sofia Richie has given her main man some love on his 35th birthday. The teen took to Instagram to post a sweet photo of the two while the unlikely duo vacation in St. Bart's together on Saturday.

The photo shows the twosome in the ocean and snuggling tight. The birthday boy has quite the beard on him and his lady love is rocking a black bikini.

Scott also posted some images on his Instagram from his birthday trip, sharing images of daughter Penelope writing "Dad" in seashells on their porch.

The bearded personality also posted a snap of him and one of his kids, who is wearing a "35 and Alive!" shirt and also from the "Lord's Lunch," showcasing a lobster meal.