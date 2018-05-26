Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon Are so in Love During PDA-Filled Trip to Hawaii

These two are most certainly on!

Just days after going public with their romance, Bachelor in Paradise reality stars Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon have headed over to Hawaii for a romantic holiday weekend getaway and these two just can't enough of each other.

The two some are currently staying at the Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua and while there Ashley is getting treated to Rob Thomas-style serenades, dinner at the Banyan Tree restaurant, sipping on some champagne and getting in some bedside snuggles. Of course, all of it has been documented by the social media-loving couple.

It's a pretty much non-stop makeout sesh with every post—and fans are loving it.