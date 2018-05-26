Stacy Keibler Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2

Baby makes four!

Former WWE wrestler Stacy Keibler is expecting her second child with her husband, Jared Pobre, a businessman.

On Friday, Stacy put her bump on display when she rocked a bodycon dress for a dinner out with her hubby at Avra restaurant in Beverly Hills. The former Dancing With the Stars hoofer stepped out with nothing but smiles on her face.

Following the photos, the pregnancy news was confirmed by Us Weekly on Saturday.

The 38-year-old personality, who split with George Clooney in July 2013 after dating for two years, and the 43-year-old tech entrepreneur secretly wed in a surprise beach ceremony in Mexico in March 2014. The duo's nuptials were a surprise to their families, who were on vacation with them at the time.

The pair welcomed their first child, daughter Ava Grace, in August 2014.