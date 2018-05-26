Luann de Lesseps Accepts Plea Deal Following Palm Beach Arrest

by Mike Vulpo | Sat., May. 26, 2018 9:08 AM

Luann de Lesseps, 2018 Tribeca Film Festival

Lars Niki/Getty Images

Luann de Lesseps has agreed to a plea deal more than five months after being arrested in Palm Beach.

According to the Daily Mail, the Real Housewives of New York City star will have the most serious charges against her dropped.

The outlet claims she will have her felony charges including resisting an officer with violence, disorderly intoxication and battery on a law enforcement officer dropped. In exchange, the Bravo star will enter a plea of guilty to a lesser misdemeanor.

Luann is due back in court for a plea conference in July, where the charges will be reduced.

E! News has reached out to Luann's team for any comment.

After getting arrested on Christmas Eve, the newly divorced reality star addressed the incident and apologized for her actions.

"This was my first time in Palm Beach since my wedding, and being here brought up long-buried emotions," Luann shared in a statement. "I want to offer my sincere apologies to anyone I might have offended with my behavior. I am committed to transformative and hopeful 2018."

In addition to continuing a new season of the Real Housewives of New York City, Luann checked into an alcohol treatment center after her arrest.

She also completed a cabaret show titled Countess and Friends that played in both New York City and Los Angeles.

"I can't avoid the whole story of what happened to me in Palm Beach," the reality star previously shared with the New York Times. "I'm trying to keep it light while also taking it seriously."

Luann added, "The important thing is to not take yourself so damn seriously. I always think, ‘I can survive this if I keep on moving.'"

(E! and Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family)

