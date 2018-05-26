Luann de Lesseps Accepts Plea Deal Following Palm Beach Arrest

Luann de Lesseps has agreed to a plea deal more than five months after being arrested in Palm Beach.

According to the Daily Mail, the Real Housewives of New York City star will have the most serious charges against her dropped.

The outlet claims she will have her felony charges including resisting an officer with violence, disorderly intoxication and battery on a law enforcement officer dropped. In exchange, the Bravo star will enter a plea of guilty to a lesser misdemeanor.

Luann is due back in court for a plea conference in July, where the charges will be reduced.

