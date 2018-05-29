How "Obsessed Producer" Sandra Bullock Ended Up With Harry Connick Jr. as Her Leading Man in Hope Floats

When it comes to memorable movie roles, Sandra Bullock's had quite a few.

She's been a bus-driving action hero (Speed), an undercover beauty queen (Miss Congeniality), a tough-talking football mom (The Blind Side) and a doctor stranded in space (Gravity). In the upcoming caper comedy Ocean's 8, she plays a career thief with an A-list crew of accomplices ready to pull off an epic heist at the Met Gala.

But it was with the 1998 romance Hope Floats that Bullock first played a role she would return to many times throughout her career: Producer. In the film, which premiered 20 years ago today, Bullock also stars as Birdee Pruitt, a newly single mom who moves from Chicago back to her Texas hometown to live with her mother, Ramona (Gena Rowlands), after learning in a most embarrassing way that her husband has been cheating on her with her best friend.