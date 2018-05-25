Ellen Pompeo Robbed While on Vacation in Italy

Don't you dare try to ruin Dr. Meredith Grey's vacation.

Ellen Pompeo's trip to Italy took a dramatic turn today when the Grey's Anatomy star revealed on Instagram that she was the victim of a burglary.

"My purse was stolen from right under my nose!! I blame the rose!! But Grazia to whoever stole it for dropping it on the street exactly in tact," she shared on Instagram Friday afternoon. "I was tracking my phone and chasing you down...had I caught you... it would not have ended well for you... I am nice but lets not forget my heritage... NAPOLITANO...."

Ellen continued, "Also I hope you were smiling because e Sarai catturato perche sei in macchina. Please forgive my horrible Italian."

What she's trying to say is the person or persons responsible may be on camera.