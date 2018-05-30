Botched Patient Ottavio Wants the Doctors to Fix the "Penis on His Face"

Botox: It's all fun and games until you end up with a cracked nose.

Ottavio, performer and one half of the animated pop duo Bratavio, is hoping the doctors can fix the nose he botched with Botox in this clip from Wednesday's all-new Botched.

"I had nose filler in the bridge of my nose," Ottavio explains.

"It was one of those Botox parties, but like fillers and everything else. You know, I had a glass of champagne and thought, 'Why not?' But as the needle went in, I heard it go crack."

It sounds like champagne and Botox are not a winning combination.