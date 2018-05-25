Hugh Grant Is Married! Actor Weds Anna Eberstein in London

Hugh Grant is married for the first time at 57!

The Love Actually actor tied the knot with Swedish television producer Anna Eberstein in London at the Chelsea Register Office on Friday, May 25. Photos show the couple celebrating with friends and family outside of the wedding venue after tying the knot. Grant and Eberstein's wedding follows just days after the couple's engagement was revealed and just months after the duo welcomed their third child together, Hugh's fifth child.

Back in March, Grant's ex and close friend Elizabeth Hurley let it slip while promoting The Royals that he had become a father again. "I'm very lucky that 31 years into our friendship, he's still my best friend in the world. He's a really great guy," she said on E!'s Daily Pop at the time.