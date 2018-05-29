Did This Botched Patient Have an "Unnecessary Double Mastectomy?!"

by Mona Khalifeh | Tue., May. 29, 2018 7:00 AM
We're not even in the operating room yet and Alysia is already shocked.
In this clip from Wednesday's all-new Botched, Alysia wants to right a double mastectomy that went terribly wrong.
"When I was 15 years old, my mom told me that she had breast cancer and her doctor said that her kids should get tested," Alysia explains. "I went and had a BRCA gene test done and I was told that I tested positive and he suggested that I have a double mastectomy."
After a series of surgeries, Alysia was left with extra skin and crooked breasts. But the real shock came when Alysia received a copy of her medical records from her doctor.
"When I got the records, I didn't see this before, but it was saying no mutation," Alysia reveals.
"So you had an unnecessary double mastectomy?" a baffled Dr. Terry Dubrow asks.
After reviewing the documents, Dr. Dubrow gives Alysia some comforting news.
"So you do have the BRCA gene. You did need a double mastectomy," Dr. Dubrow says. "The bad news is that you had to have these procedures, but the good news is, is that you had to have these procedures. You had the appropriate surgery done, so you can rest easy knowing that."
The news is a lot to take in for Alysia.
"I'm absolutely shocked right now. I feel like I'm finding out I have a gene mutation all over again," she admits.
