Clearly, Tristan Thompson and Kim Kardashian Are Still at Odds

It appears that the relationship between Tristan Thompson and Kim Kardashian is still a bit strained.

To celebrate Kim and Kanye West's fourth wedding anniversary, Khloe Kardashian sent her sister and brother-in-law a bouquet of flowers. Kim shared a video of the gorgeous gift with her fans on social media, but it's the card Khloe sent along with the flowers that has everyone talking.

The note to the couple reads, "Happy anniversary Kimye. Love always wins!!" The card also shows that the gift was sent with love from "KoKo" and baby True Thompson, but Tristan's name is left off.

Tension between Khloe's family and her boyfriend began in April when, shortly before True's birth, a cheating scandal involving Tristan was revealed.