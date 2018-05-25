Olivia Munn Just Had Her Best Week in Fashion Ever!

Get it, Olivia Munn!

The stars and planets must have aligned in the actress' astrological house, because everything she has done—style wise—has been pure perfection. When starlets are on the promo circuit, they tend to turn up the fashion dial, but it can be hard to be consistent with so many wardrobe changes. While Olivia has been busy hitting the talk-show rounds to promote her new show, Six, on the History channel, she hasn't missed a mark.

Thanks to stylist Jessica Paster, we've experienced a fashion flurry of bold hues, mix-and-match prints, color-blocking, retro jumpsuits, PJ-inspired co-ordinates...the works. And every look has been a sartorial feast for the eyes. The always put-together Munn has become an unexpected fashion plate we didn't know we needed. Dare we say it: Olivia just had her best week in style, ever.