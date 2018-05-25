Kit Harington and Rose Leslie's Wedding Date Revealed

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie are set to tie the knot very soon!

The former Game of Thrones co-stars are getting married on June 23 in Scotland, according to BBC News. "A 23 June date has been posted at the Huntly registration office in Aberdeenshire. The actress's father, councillor Seb Leslie, owns a castle in his West Garioch constituency," the outlet reports.

Back in Sept. 2017, the couple's engagement was announced in The Times paper. "The engagement is announced between Kit, younger son of David and Deborah Harrington of Worcestershire, and Rose, middle daughter of Sebastian and Candy Leslie of Aberdeenshire," the announcement read.