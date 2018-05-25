Abby Lee Miller Is "Free at Last": Dance Moms Star Leaves Halfway House

Abby Lee Miller is a free woman.

The Dance Moms star announced her release from her halfway house in Long Beach, Calif. on Friday.

"TIMES UP!!!" she wrote on Instagram. "'Free at last, Free at last, Thank God almighty we are free at last.' Martin Luther King Jr. #abbylee #abbyleemiller #abbyleeisfree #free #dancemoms."

The reality star had counted down the days until her release on Instagram throughout the week.

"1 and done," she wrote on Thursday. "#1daytogo #free #freeabbylee #dancemoms."

The 51-year-old dance instructor moved from FCI Victorville prison to the halfway house in late March. The move came shortly after the Federal Bureau of Prisons revealed Miller's release date had been moved up from June 21 to May 25.

The release comes about a month after Miller suffered a range of health issues. In April, she underwent emergency spinal surgery and received a preliminary diagnosis of Burkitt lymphoma, a form of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.