Abby Lee Miller Is "Free at Last": Dance Moms Star Leaves Halfway House

by Elyse Dupre | Fri., May. 25, 2018 11:15 AM

Abby Lee Miller, 2016 Kids' Choice Awards

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Abby Lee Miller is a free woman.

The Dance Moms star announced her release from her halfway house in Long Beach, Calif. on Friday.

"TIMES UP!!!" she wrote on Instagram. "'Free at last, Free at last, Thank God almighty we are free at last.' Martin Luther King Jr. #abbylee #abbyleemiller #abbyleeisfree #free #dancemoms." 

The reality star had counted down the days until her release on Instagram throughout the week.

"1 and done," she wrote on Thursday. "#1daytogo #free #freeabbylee #dancemoms."

The 51-year-old dance instructor moved from FCI Victorville prison to the halfway house in late March. The move came shortly after the Federal Bureau of Prisons revealed Miller's release date had been moved up from June 21 to May 25.

The release comes about a month after Miller suffered a range of health issues. In April, she underwent emergency spinal surgery and received a preliminary diagnosis of Burkitt lymphoma, a form of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Miller was sentenced to a year and one day in prison in May 2017. The sentencing came after she pleaded guilty to the charge of concealing bankruptcy assets and not reporting an international monetary transaction. She was also fined $40,000 and forced to pay a $120,000 judgment. She started her prison sentence in July 2017.

"This is an extremely emotional day for Ms. Miller," her attorney Robert Ridge told E! News at the time. "Earlier today, Ms. Miller expressed to us that she is looking forward to starting the process of completing her obligations set by the Court.  She has accepted that this matter will never truly be ‘behind her', but this chapter of the process has begun and there is now an end in sight."

Miller left her hit Lifetime show in March 2017.

She was indicted for her fraud and concealment charges in 2015.

