Tracee Ellis Ross Was a Gold Mine of Beauty Tips This Week

We can always count on Tracee Ellis Ross to put on a good face—then teach us how it's done.

The Black-ish star is constantly sharing her beauty secrets, from how to keep her skin fresh on an airplane to the surprising bold makeup product she wears at the gym. This week, her Instagram posts compiled into one beauty master class, covering everything from wellness to anti-aging techniques to oil control to the perfect summer lip color.

Let's recap!

On Saturdays, it's all about work-life balance. An easy, low-cast way to do this? The actress draws a nice bath and relaxes with a nice beverage. They say a glass of red wine a day is good for your health, after all. Not only does it contain antioxidants but a study published in the Journal of Physiology found red wine contains resveratrol, a natural compound that "may enhance exercise training and performance," it stated.