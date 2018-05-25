Meghan Markle's Suits Co-Stars Sing "Chapel of Love" on Wedding Shuttle

by Jess Cohen | Fri., May. 25, 2018 10:45 AM
The Suits cast had a blast on their way to the royal wedding.
Before seeing their pal tie the knot with Prince Harry at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19, the cast and crew of Suits had a sing-along on the wedding shuttle. Director Anton Cropper shared a video on social media Thursday of the TV squad, including Sarah Rafferty, Abigail Spencer and Gabriel Macht, singing The Dixie Cups song "Chapel of Love" on their shuttle bus to the ceremony. Priyanka Chopra and Jacinda Barrett can also be seen joining in on the fun in the Instagram post.
"#tbt to that time last Saturday on the way to the #Royalwedding. Great times with old friends and made some new ones!!! Miss you all!" Anton captioned the video.
DANNY LAWSON/AFP/Getty Images
Shortly after this video was taken, the shuttle bus squad watched their friend Meghan walk down the aisle and marry Prince Harry. The royal wedding was also attended by Meghan's mom, Doria Ragland, as well as members of the royal family, including Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip, Prince William, Kate Middleton and Prince Charles, who stepped in to walk Meghan down the aisle after her dad was unable to make it to the ceremony due to his health.
Oprah Winfrey, Serena Williams, Victoria Beckham, David Beckham, Idris Elba, Elton John and James Corden were among the other celebrity guests in attendance at the wedding. Shortly after the ceremony, the Queen hosted a lunchtime reception for Harry and Meghan, during which Elton performed.
"Sir Elton John has performed at the Lunchtime Reception for guests celebrating the Wedding of Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle," Kensington Palace shared on Saturday. "Prince Harry asked Sir Elton to perform at the Reception which was hosted by Her Majesty The Queen at St George's Hall, Windsor Castle. Sir Elton performed for the newly married couple in recognition of the close connection he has with Prince Harry and his family."
Later that night, Harry and Meghan attended their evening reception with 200 of their closest pals at Frogmore House on the grounds of Windsor Castle. The couple wasn't photographed again until Monday, when they were spotted returning to Kensington Palace. A day later, Meghan made her first official appearance as a royal at a garden party held in honor of Prince Charles' 70th birthday.
Watch the video above to see the Suits cast sing "Chapel of Love" ahead of the royal wedding!
Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?