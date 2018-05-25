Meghan Markle's Coat of Arms Proves She'll Always Be a California Girl at Heart

There's also a lion on the left side of the Coat of Arms and a songbird on the right. These are the Supporters. According to the Palace, it's "customary" for the wife of a royal family member to feature one of her husband's Supporters in addition to her own. Harry's Coat of Arms features the English lion on the left and the Scottish unicorn on the right. So, the lion on the left side of the shield symbolizes Harry while the songbird on the right symbolizes Meghan. According to the Palace, the bird's open beak and elevated wings once again represent communication.

The Coat of Arms also features traditional elements. According to the Palace, the lions of England appear in the first and fourth quarters while the lion of Scotland appears in the second. The harp of Ireland appears in the third.

The Duchess of Sussex has also been assigned a Coronet, which is a small crown.

"It is the Coronet laid down by a Royal Warrant of 1917 for the sons and daughters of the Heir Apparent," the Palace states. "It is composed of two crosses patée, four fleurs-de-lys and two strawberry leaves."