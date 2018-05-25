Nicki Minaj Says She's Dating Eminem

So much for celibacy!

Nicki Minaj surprised fans this morning by revealing she's dating another hip-hop heavyweight: Eminem. It all started when Minaj posted a video on her Instagram to promote "Big Bank," her new single with 2 Chainz, Big Sean and YG. One of her followers asked, "You dating Eminem???" Without going into detail, Minaj replied, "Yes." Curiously, the 35-year-old rapper name-drops the 45-year-old rapper in her new song. "Uh oh / Back again / Back to back Maybach, stack the M's," Minaj raps. "Told 'em I met Slim Shady, bag the M / Once he go black, he'll be back again."

Hours later, Eminem commented, saying, "Girl you know it's true..." Minaj replied to him, writing, "Babe I thought we were gonna keep it on the low til the wedding. Yikes. I'll talk to you when I get home." Some fans aren't convinced and have accused the rappers of trolling the fan.

E! News has reached out to reps for both rappers for additional comment.

The rappers have teamed up before, in 2010 on Minaj's track "Roman's Revenge."

Minaj's secret romance with Nas quietly ended in December, six months after the "Chun-Li" rapper told Ellen DeGeneres she was done with dating after Meek Mill and Safaree Samuels. (At the time, Minaj confessed she "might make an exception" in Nas' case.) "I'm just chillin' right now. I'm celibate," she said. "I wanted to go a year without dating any man. I hate men."

Similarly, Eminem hadn't been in a serious relationship since he divorced Kimberly Scott for a second time in 2006. "It's tough. Since my divorce I've had a few dates and nothing's panned out in a way that I wanted to make it public," he revealed to Vulture in December. "Dating's just not where I'm at lately." So, Eminem would frequent strip clubs to meet "some chicks." At one point, he tried out Tinder. "Am I lonely? No, I'm good," he insisted. "Thanks for asking, though."

Her love life aside, Minaj announced Thursday she was delaying the release of her new album, Queen. Originally set for a June 15 drop, she is now planning to put out new music on Aug. 10.

