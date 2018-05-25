Ellie Kemper Said Making This The Office Video With Mindy Kaling Was One of the Best Days of Her Life

If you have Ellie Kemper and Mindy Kaling on your talk show on the same day then you better get them together for the audience. Thankfully, NBC's Late Night with Seth Meyers adhered to that rule.

Host Seth Meyers welcomed Kaling to discuss Ocean's 8 and Kemper to promote the new season of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and her upcoming book My Squirrel Days, but the conversation naturally veered toward The Office, the series where Kaling and Kemper met.

Viewers may recall Kaling's Kelly and Kemper's Erin had a girl group, Subtle Sexuality, and a web series complete with a music video and costumes to complete the whole thing.