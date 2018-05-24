Adam Levine Takes On Carpool Karaoke and Causes a Traffic Hazard

  • By
    &

by Lauren Piester | Thu., May. 24, 2018 11:42 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Adam Levine, Carpool Karaoke

CBS

She will be loved indeed.

Adam Levine finally joined James Corden for The Late Late Show's Carpool Karaoke, and together they proved they're just a couple really cool dads. 

The Maroon 5 frontman broke out some of the band's biggest hits, like "Moves Like Jagger," "Sugar," "This Love," "She Will Be Loved," and the more recent "Wait." 

The duo even got pulled over by a cop, but only so the cop could ask for a song and pass on a warning about not causing traffic hazards. 

Photos

Behind the Scenes of Carpool Karaoke

Levine and Corden then headed to a race track where Levine drove extremely fast while Corden quizzed him on general knowledge questions like "when is your wife's birthday?" and "What school does Harry Potter attend?"

Turns out Levine is not quite a Harry Potter fan, but he does at least know that wife Behati Prinsloo's birthday is May 16, so that's good! 

The Late Late Show airs at 12:37 a.m. weeknights on CBS. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Adam Levine , TV , Top Stories , Entertainment , Apple News
Latest News
David Cross, Jeffrey Tambor

David Cross Will ''Unequivocally Apologize'' to Jessica Walter for Arrested Development Interview

Hilary Duff, Lizzie McGuire

Which Disney Channel Series Do You Want Revived ASAP?!

Spencer Pratt Will Heal You

Spencer Pratt Is Going to Heal You...Through Naked Yoga?

Carole Radziwill, Bethenny Frankel , THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW YORK CITY

Carole Radziwill Calls Bethenny Frankel "So Angry and Unhappy" After Latest RHONY Battle

Making It, Nick Offerman, Amy Poehler

Amy Poehler on Parks and Recreation Revival: "I Think We'd All Do It Someday"

The Break with Michelle Wolf

Michelle Wolf Gives the World Featuring a Strong Female Lead: The Movie

Survivor: Ghost Island

Who Won Survivor: Ghost Island After a Seriously Shocking Final Tribal Council?

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.