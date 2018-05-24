Prince Harry’s Ex Cressida Bonas Confesses Her One Royal Wedding Worry

Ian West/PA Wire
Cressida Bonas may have braved the unenviable feat of having to attend her ex-boyfriend Prince Harry's larger-than-life wedding, but the British actress seemed to have more trouble with one thing: the dress code.
You see, British weddings tend to call for women to wear hats (err, fascinators) if it's a daytime affair. In a new diary post for Spectator, Bonas weighs in on the challenges that come with having to don the over-the-top accessory.
"Why do I find hats to tricky? Tricky to wear, tricky to look at, and extremely tricky for the poor soul sitting in the pew behind," she explained.
"Most of the time I avoid headgear. This can prompt disapproving looks from the older generations. Last weekend I attended the royal wedding. The invitation clearly stated that guests must wear hats. Yikes."
But fear not, Bonas found a way to organically work the royal request into her sartorial plans.
"I opted for a minimal feathered number—and I can only hope I got it right."
Bonas certainly isn't the only former flame of Harry's to land in the headlines today.
It was reported earlier that Meghan Markle's new husband had a tearful phone call with Chelsy Davy just a few days shy of making things official with the former Suits star.
According to Vanity Fair, "it was their final call, a parting call in which they both acknowledged Harry was moving on."
The outlet added that "Chelsy was quite emotional about it all, she was in tears and almost didn't go to the wedding. In the end, she went and promised Harry she wouldn't try and gatecrash the party."