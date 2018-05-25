'90s Streetwear Is Back In a Big Way Thanks to PrettyLittleThing x Karl Kani

If you were in Los Angeles last week (or even perused social media), you probably saw that almost everyone in Hollywood attended a certain PrettyLittleThing x Karl Kani event.

The details: The '90s themed party was held at Hollywood hotspot Nightingale and the space was decked with decade-appropriate memorabilia like vintage cars, boom boxes and more to celebrate the launch of the newest capsule collection from PLT. A-listers like Chris Brown, Snoop Dogg, Christina Milian and Teyana Taylor, the face of the collab, were all in attendance along with the man of the hour, infamous '90s streetwear designer Karl Kani.

"It was a great turnout. Tons of celebrities came out and they were all wearing my brand—it was very emotional how it all came together," reminisced the designer when we spoke with him the next day.