'90s Streetwear Is Back In a Big Way Thanks to PrettyLittleThing x Karl Kani

by Taylor Stephan | Fri., May. 25, 2018 9:54 AM
by E! & PrettyLittleThing
If you were in Los Angeles last week (or even perused social media), you probably saw that almost everyone in Hollywood attended a certain PrettyLittleThing x Karl Kani event.
The details: The '90s themed party was held at Hollywood hotspot Nightingale and the space was decked with decade-appropriate memorabilia like vintage cars, boom boxes and more to celebrate the launch of the newest capsule collection from PLT. A-listers like Chris Brown, Snoop Dogg, Christina Milian and Teyana Taylor, the face of the collab, were all in attendance along with the man of the hour, infamous '90s streetwear designer Karl Kani.
"It was a great turnout. Tons of celebrities came out and they were all wearing my brand—it was very emotional how it all came together," reminisced the designer when we spoke with him the next day.
The D.O. Double G 💸 @snoopdogg dropped it like it was hot at the PrettyLittleThing x @KarlKani launch 🔥
A post shared by PrettyLittleThing.com (@prettylittlething) on
If you haven't checked out the throwback collab yet (it's almost sold out BTW), you should. You'll find a bunch of rad everyday pieces, including some of Karl's personal favourites.
"We did a cropped nylon hoodie in the vintage '90s colours, the arms are purple and teal. To me that piece stands out and it's something that every girl needs to have in her wardrobe because it classifies what '90s culture is about," noted Karl.
Our girl @christinamilian lookin’ 🔥 in the Karl Kani Orange Bodycon Dress 💥🧡 Shop link in bio 👆🏼
A post shared by PrettyLittleThing.com (@prettylittlething) on
Need more inspo? We'll just leave you with this smokin' hot Teyana Taylor photo.
ICONIC 🔥🔥 @teyanataylor lookin' FIERCE💥 at the PrettyLittleThing x @karlkani launch party 😍
A post shared by PrettyLittleThing.com (@prettylittlething) on
"She's a fashionista and girls look up to her. There was no one better to help combine the two cultures and do this collaboration with PrettyLittleThing with us. This won't be the last collaboration we do with her," he revealed.
We're on the edge of our seat Karl! Shop the collection here before it's all gone!
