Teen Mom's Kailyn Lowry Is Already Looking at Sperm Banks for Baby No. 4

Kailyn Lowry may have a case of baby fever!

As the Teen Mom 2 star continues documenting her life with three children for MTV cameras, fans may be surprised to know that expanding the family is still a possibility.

While chatting with co-star Chelsea Houska, Kailyn revealed her hopes at having another little one running around the house at some point in the future.

"I want one more," she shared on the new episode of Coffee Convos with Kail Lowry and Lindsie Chrisley. "I think we should make a pact that you and Cole and I'll go to the sperm bank and we'll all get pregnant together at the same time."

She clarified, "No, I'm going to go to the sperm bank. That would be cute. You know how Snooki and JWoww did their little show on MTV, ours could be about our pregnancy."