Which Hot Summer Trend Has Your Name Written All Over It?

Summer, we love you but nailing down a warm weather wardrobe is easier said than done.

What you wear essentially defines your personal brand, so it's important to stay consistent. For instance, if you're more of a flashy, life-of-the-party girl, you're going to opt for an attention-grabbing sequined mini dress over a more low-key denim skirt. If under-the-radar is more your vibe, that denim skirt has your name written all over it.

Wondering what summer trend is your fashion spirit animal? Take the quiz above then scroll down to shop your go-to summertime outfit!