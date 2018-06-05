Which Hot Summer Trend Has Your Name Written All Over It?

Summer, we love you but nailing down a warm weather wardrobe is easier said than done.

What you wear essentially defines your personal brand, so it's important to stay consistent. For instance, if you're more of a flashy, life-of-the-party girl, you're going to opt for an attention-grabbing sequined mini dress over a more low-key denim skirt. If under-the-radar is more your vibe, that denim skirt has your name written all over it.

Wondering what summer trend is your fashion spirit animal? Take the quiz above then scroll down to shop your go-to summertime outfit!

You're the type of girl everyone can relate to. You have friends from all walks of life and can fit in at any party. If it's pool party at your bestie's house, denim cutoffs are your go-to. And if it's a bonfire at the beach, you're in a comfy denim jacket. Let's just say you're classic in all the right ways.

BUY IT: MID WASH SHELBY HIGH WAISTED DENIM SHORT, £15; WHITE STRIPE BANDEAU THONG BODYSUIT, £10; AYMELINE BLACK DISTRESSED OVERSIZED DENIM JACKET, £40; WHITE PATENT WESTERN ANKLE BOOT, £30; BLACK CAT EYE LENS RETRO SUNGLASSES, £8

You're the type of girl everyone aspires to be like. You're very meticulous about how you present yourself to the world and you always get it right. A floral print is your solution to any daytime activity. It doesn't matter if you're running errands or throwing a garden party, you're always dressed to impress.

BUY IT:  RED STRIPE PRINTED CREPE WRAP BLOUSE, £15; RED STRIPE PRINTED CREPE FLOATY SHORTS, £10; KALLIA CREAM FAUX SUEDE LACE UP HEELED SANDALS, £25; GOLD LEAF DROP EARRINGS, £6; YELLOW CAT EYE LENS RETRO SUNGLASSES, £8

You're the type of girl that thrives on being seen. You always know where the next party is and you're never afraid to put yourself out there. People are drawn to you like a moth to the flame. Similarly, you take the same risks in fashion. Let's just say the more sequins, the better.

BUY IT: BASIC BLACK PLUNGE STRAPPY THONG BODYSUIT, £8; PETITE SILVER SEQUIN BODYCON SKIRT, £20; BRIGHT PINK DIAMANTE DETAIL DROP EARRINGS, £8; SILVER GLITTER SOLE CLEAR HEELS, £30; BLACK MARABOU FEATHER CLUTCH BAG, £25

You're the girl that makes everybody feel like a somebody. And that's precisely why there's not a soul on this earth that doesn't love your heart of gold. Soft fabrics, pretty pastels and girly laces make up the whole of your summer wardrobe. Lounging at the pool or at a concert, your sweet look is always easy to spot.

BUY IT: WHITE LACE STRAPPY PANELLED BODYCON DRESS, £30, THREE PACK GOLD ASSORTED HOOP EARRINGS, £4; NUDE POINT TOE BARELY THERE SANDAL, £30; INCREDIBLE PINK STROBE LIPSTICK, £8; NUDE JEWEL DETAIL SHOULDER BAG, £15

