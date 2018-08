Jasmine Tookes Says This Product Is the Secret to the Perfect Selfie

Are you ready to take a Victoria's Secret Angel-level selfie?

While hanging out at the brand's LA-based pop up, Villa Victoria, Jasmine Tookes revealed the secret to a selfie that promises millions of likes.

"Eyebrows are so important, so if you're having a good eyebrow day you better take a selfie," she told E! News.

To ensure that her brows are perfect, the model prefers using a warm-toned pencil over a gel or powder: "I love Tarte's pencil," she continued. "I feel like their tones are really nice. They have a good pencil that's really skinny so you can get natural looking hairs."