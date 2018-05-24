Kim Kardashian Goes Blonde Again (This Time for Kanye West)

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Thu., May. 24, 2018 4:05 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Back to blonde! Kim Kardashian has changed up her hair once again, debuting long blonde locks on social media Thursday in celebration of her and Kanye West's fourth wedding anniversary.

"Went blonde again for my anniversary," the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star tweeted to her fans on Thursday evening along with a video of her hair. "It's @kanyewest's favorite."

In another video posted to Instagram Story, Kim told her followers, "Hi, I'm back blonde, Kanye's favorite is blonde, so I did it for our anniversary."

Kim has gone back and forth with blonde hair over the years, most recently showing off icy blonde locks in Sept. 2017.

Read

Kim Kardashian Celebrates 4 Years of Marriage to Kanye West With Never-Before-Seen Wedding Photo

"I've been talking about going blonde again for a long time, and I'm so happy I did! A lot of people initially thought I was wearing a wig, but it's my real hair," Kim wrote to her fans on her website at the time. Months later, Kim decided she was "over" the blond hair and debuted pink locks on social media in February.

Prior to going blonde again on Thursday, Kim had been rocking her long brunette hair for months.

Earlier in the day, Kim shared a never-before-seen photo from her and Kanye's 2014 wedding in Florence, Italy.

"4 years down and forever to go....Thank you babe for giving me our family and caring so much about us," Kim wrote in a sweet message to her man. "Thank you for inspiring me on a daily, I'm so lucky. I can't wait for forever...Happy Anniversary."

Kim, who shares kids North West, Saint West and Chicago West with Kanye, also sent love to her husband on her app, telling him, "I love you so much!!! Couldn't imagine our lives without you!"

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kim Kardashian , Kanye West , Couples , Hair , Anniversaries , Kardashian News , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Cardi B, Offset

Offset Shares Nude Photo of Cardi B Before Surprise Performance at Madison Square Garden

Megan McCain, John McCain

John McCain Dead at 81: Meghan McCain, Barack Obama and More Mourn U.S. Senator's Passing

John McCain, 2008

John McCain, War Hero and "Maverick" of the U.S. Senate, Dead at 81

Missy Elliott, Aaliyah

Missy Elliott Pays Tribute to Aaliyah on 17th Anniversary of Her Death

Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian Shares Sexy Swimsuit Photos From Mexican Getaway

Kim Kardashian, Miami

Kim Kardashian Gets a New "Baby": The Car That Matched Her Outfits

Blake Lively, Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid Wishes "Hottest Mom" Blake Lively a Happy Birthday With Sweet Tribute Post

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.