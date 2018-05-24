Kim Kardashian Goes Blonde Again (This Time for Kanye West)

by Jess Cohen | Thu., May. 24, 2018 4:05 PM
Back to blonde! Kim Kardashian has changed up her hair once again, debuting long blonde locks on social media Thursday in celebration of her and Kanye West's fourth wedding anniversary.
"Went blonde again for my anniversary," the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star tweeted to her fans on Thursday evening along with a video of her hair. "It's @kanyewest's favorite."
In another video posted to Instagram Story, Kim told her followers, "Hi, I'm back blonde, Kanye's favorite is blonde, so I did it for our anniversary."
Kim has gone back and forth with blonde hair over the years, most recently showing off icy blonde locks in Sept. 2017.
Kim Kardashian Celebrates 4 Years of Marriage to Kanye West With Never-Before-Seen Wedding Photo
"I've been talking about going blonde again for a long time, and I'm so happy I did! A lot of people initially thought I was wearing a wig, but it's my real hair," Kim wrote to her fans on her website at the time. Months later, Kim decided she was "over" the blond hair and debuted pink locks on social media in February.
Prior to going blonde again on Thursday, Kim had been rocking her long brunette hair for months.
Earlier in the day, Kim shared a never-before-seen photo from her and Kanye's 2014 wedding in Florence, Italy.
"4 years down and forever to go....Thank you babe for giving me our family and caring so much about us," Kim wrote in a sweet message to her man. "Thank you for inspiring me on a daily, I'm so lucky. I can't wait for forever...Happy Anniversary."
Kim, who shares kids North West, Saint West and Chicago West with Kanye, also sent love to her husband on her app, telling him, "I love you so much!!! Couldn't imagine our lives without you!"
