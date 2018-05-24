Jennifer Love Hewitt Looks Back on Her First Pregnancy With Never-Before-Seen Photo

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Thu., May. 24, 2018 3:27 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Aww, the memories of one's first pregnancy.

In honor of Throwback Thursday, Jennifer Love Hewitt took to Instagram and celebrated the weekly tradition by looking back on her journey to becoming a mom.

As it turns out, the actress couldn't help but share the first picture her husband captured while she was pregnant. The photo instantly brought back many emotions.

"#TBT First pic my husband took of me pregnant. I was 14 weeks and had no idea how much my body would change," she wrote to her followers. "Life would change and my heart would grow."

Jennifer added, "The best thing I have ever done will always be marrying him, having our kids and watching them change and grow everyday. #grateful #happymommy #happywifey #luckygirl #mylittlefamily."

Photos

Cutest Celebrity Throwback Pics

Ever since appearing on Criminal Minds, the actress has chosen to take a step back from the Hollywood scene as she focuses on family life with husband Brian Hallisay and their two children.

But most recently, Jennifer announced her return to TV with a role on Fox's hit drama 9-1-1.

"I love the show, I love doing drama, I just think the cast is extraordinary and when Ryan Murphy calls, you pick up the phone and you do whatever he says because he's Ryan Murphy," she previously told E! News. "I'm a part of that family and I couldn't be happier about it and I just adore him."

As for her husband who took today's #TBT, Jennifer has been gushing about the leading man in her life for quite some time such as after they got married in a private ceremony.

"It was just the two of us and then we went to Bed, Bath & Beyond because that's what married people do," she shared on the Ellen DeGeneres Show. "It was really sweet and he's an awesome, incredible father and a great husband, and I just feel really lucky. It's awesome."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Jennifer Love Hewitt , Instagram , Pregnancies , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Kim Kardashian, Kanye West

Kim Kardashian Goes Blonde Again (This Time for Kanye West)

David Beckham, Victoria Beckham, Royal Wedding Arrivals

Why Victoria Beckham Was More Relieved to Attend This Royal Wedding Than the Last

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex

Meghan Markle Tells Her BFFs They Can Still Call Her "Meg"

Hilary Duff, Lizzie McGuire

Which Disney Channel Series Do You Want Revived ASAP?!

ESC: Rebecca Kufrin, Rachel Zoe

Rachel Zoe's Style Guide for Bachelorette's Becca Kufrin's New Love Life

Ronan Farrow

Ronan Farrow Defends His Mom and Sister Amid His Brother's Latest Claims

Dominique Perry, Sarunas J. Jackson

Dominique Perry and Sarunas J. Jackson's Apparent Baby Drama Reads Like an Insecure Storyline

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.