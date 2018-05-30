16 Chic Grad Gifts They'll Be More Than Happy to Get

Your favorite student just accomplished the accomplishment of all accomplishments: graduating.

Maybe it was high school, perhaps they finished college or they could have even gone for it and gotten their masters, or dare we say PhD.

No matter the diploma, now is the time to celebrate the grad and their commitment to their goals. A graduation of any kind proves dedication, perseverance and all that other fun stuff that makes them all the more ready for adulthood. So while you're out there trying to decide on a gift for them, might we suggest you splurge on something a bit more grown-up?

Designer sunnies, fancy wireless headphones, you name it. These chic grad gifts have grown up vibes written all over them!