Rachel Zoe's Style Guide for Bachelorette's Becca Kufrin's New Love Life

Rachel Zoe has returned to Becca Kufrin's side as the new star of The Bachelorette continues her search for love.

Last season on The Bachelor, Arie Luyendyk Jr. chose the Minnesota native to accompany him on a very special date. To her surprise, she arrived at a mansion, where the celebrity stylist and the curator of the Box of Style awaited her with a full staff. Becca got the full Rachel Zoe treatment, complete by a shimmering dress, heels and the perfect bag. Upon his return, Arie completed her look with diamonds. It was one of the most epic dates of the season.

"It was such a fun experience—meeting Arie and Becca K., being a part of their date—it was actually quite surreal," Rachel told E! News.

While the brunette beauty certainly deserved this day of pampering, we can't say she deserved what followed...