Celebrate Memorial Day With Sizzling Hot Bikini Pics From Kristin Cavallari, Kourtney Kardashian and More!

  • By
    &

by Johnni Macke | Fri., May. 25, 2018 4:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Kristin Cavallari, Bathing Suit, Mexico

Instagram

Memorial Day is the unofficial start to summer which means...it's bathing suit time!

With Memorial Day (May 28) just days away and the long weekend starting today you're going to need some style inspiration ASAP. Luckily, we've got you covered and it's all thanks to some of our favorite celebrities and their fabulous bikini snaps. Stars like Kristin Cavallari recently jetted off to Tulum, Mexico and both her vacation destination and slew of bikinis she donned are actual vacation goals.

Kourtney Kardashian is always on a trip these days and each one of them features at least one clothing item we'd like to covet. When stars go on vacation or get in the summer mood they break out their best bathing suit and when they show them off we instantly wish we were also on some tropical island. The good news is that even if you're not going away this holiday weekend you can get into the summer feeling by checking out these celebs and their killer beach/vacation style. Trust us you'll have both wardrobe envy and serious case of wanderlust once you see these bikini pics!

Photos

Celebs on Vacation

Emily Ratajkowski, Beach, Bikini, Bathing Suit

Instagram

Emily Ratajkowski

The model might've been soaking up some sun in Greece this week, but her blue polka-dot bikini screams America!

Emma Roberts, Beach, Bikini, Bathing Suit

Instagram

Emma Roberts

The actress gave us major vacation envy as she sipped on a tropical drink in France ahead of the 4th of July holiday. PS: Her bikini is the bathing suit equivalent to a LBD...it's something every girl needs, a LBB!

Katharine McPhee, Beach, Bikini, Bathing Suit

Instagram

Katharine McPhee

The Broadway baby channeled her inner pin-up girl with this retro suit while in Capri this week and her casual style is too perfect not to try and replicate. 

Article continues below

Gabrielle Union, Beach, Bikini, Bathing Suit

Instagram

Gabrielle Union

Could the Being Mary Jane actress be having any more fun in this photo? We need to get on her level ASAP!

Alessandra Ambrosio, Beach, Bikini, Bathing Suit

Instagram

Alessandra Ambrosio

The Brazilian supermodel rocked a little white bikini while on holiday in Italy and now we need a LWB in our bathing suit arsenal right away. Oh, and maybe a trip to Italy wouldn't be a bad idea either.

Rita Ora, Vacation, Bikini, Bathing Suit

Instagram

Rita Ora

The "Girls" singer looked like a neon dream while taking in the scenery on vacation this last month and we can't get enough of the sexy pics and gorgeous bikinis she donned. 

Article continues below

Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Bikini, Bathing Suit

Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner & Squad

Sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner hosted an epic Memorial Day bash that featured water guns, pool floats and bathing suits that are so fierce we can barely handle it.

Lucy Hale, Vacation, Bikini, Bathing Suit

Instagram

Lucy Hale

The Life Sentence star had a blast in Cambodia earlier this summer and made sure to enjoy the local cuisine, including fresh coconuts. Plus, how cute is her splatter paint one-piece and black cutoff shorts combo?!

Nina Dobrev, Vacation, Bikini, Bathing Suit

Instagram

Nina Dobrev

When is Nina Dobrev not on a tropical vacation? The former Vampire Diaries star is constantly making us wish we were on vacation and her recent trip to Costa Rica is giving us major wanderlust.

Article continues below

Halsey, Bikini, Bathing Suit

Instagram

Halsey

The "Bad at Love" singer looked pretty in pink as she enjoyed some serious pool time over Memorial Day weekend.

Sofia Richie, Bikini, Bathing Suit

Instagram

Sofia Richie

Sofia Richie's black bikini is sporty and chic and we want to steal her style right now. Oh, and her view isn't too bad either.

Ashlee Simpson Ross, Bikini, Bathing Suit

Instagram

Ashlee Simpson Ross

The singer kicked off summer by going for a paddle with her BFF and we so want in on this friendship day next time!

Article continues below

Behati Prinsloo, Bikini, Bathing Suit

Instagram

Behati Prinsloo

The model did her best Titanic pose while hanging out on a boat with hubbie Adam Levine and their friend. Side note: her relaxed boat ensemble is right up our alley.

Shantel VanSanten, Bikini, Bathing Suit

Instagram

Shantel VanSaten

The One Tree Hill star gave us major wanderlust when she explored Krause Springs in Austin, Texas in this lime bikini, which is so fun and vibrant! 

Kourtney Kardashian, Bathing Suit

Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian

The reality star showed off her bikini bod and sexy black two-piece in May while at the beach and we're in need of a lounging day like this ASAP!

Article continues below

Olivia Culpo, Bathing Suit, Pineapple

Instagram

Olivia Culpo

Sipping a pineapple fresh out of the pool on a tropical island is what vacation dreams are made of.

Kristin Cavallari, Bathing Suit, Bikini, Mexico

Instagram

Kristin Cavallari

The Very Cavallari star enjoyed some major fun in the sun on her Mexico trip and every snap is to die for.

Poppy Delevingne, Bathing Suit, Vacation

Instagram

Poppy Delevingne

"✨ Discovered paradise last weekend, in its purest barefoot form... ✨," Poppy Delevingne captioned this fun group shot from her trip to Turkey and we're completely enchanted. 

Article continues below

Jasmine Tookes, Bathing Suit, Bikini

Instagram

Jasmine Tookes

The model shared a bikini pic before heading out of town earlier this summer and we're envious of everything in this shot. The bikini is so cute and her bod is rocking!

Shay Mitchell, Vacation, Bathing Suit

Instagram

Shay Mitchell

The former Pretty Little Liars star is a travel expert, so of course we're going to turn to her for vacation and bathing suit inspiration all summer long. 

Carrie Undewood, Bathing Suit, Pool

Instagram

Carrie Underwood

The "Cry Pretty" singer got some pool time in with her friends last month and we want to join in on the fun next time! PS: she's rocking her own sportswear line as a bikini top and we're loving it.

Article continues below

Kendall Jenner, 2018 Cannes Film Festival

BACKGRID

Kendall Jenner

The model and reality star looked gorgeous as she soaked up the sun in between red carpets at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival in France. Question: how does one look this effortless at the beach? We want answers!

Priyanka Chopra, Bathing Suit, Sun

Instagram

Priyanka Chopra

The Quantico actress is giving off major Hollywood starlet vibes while showing us exactly an ideal pool weekend looks like. Plus, her red one-piece is sexy and sassy and so fierce.

Kaitlyn Bristowe, Bathing Suit, Shawn Booth

Instagram

Kaitlyn Bristowe

The former Bachelorette star always knows how to rock her angles and a good one-piece. Oh, and her handsome fiancé Shawn Booth taking the picture is a total bonus. 

Article continues below

Molly Sims, Bathing Suit

Instagram

Molly Sims

The supermodel has the right idea here, sipping on a green juice before spending her day tanning and hanging out with friends. Sign us up for this dream day anytime.

Lauren Conrad, Baby Liam, Beach

Instagram

Lauren Conrad

If you're a mamma we highly recommend taking notes from Lauren Conrad with your summer plans. Break out your cutest suit—like the fun green stripped one Conrad is wearing—and have a beach day with your little ones.

Now that you are officially a bikini state of mind, vote for which celebrity's bathing suit style best suits (get it?) your personality. Who is your summer suit inspiration? Vote now!

Memorial Day Bikini Inspiration
Which celebrity's bathing suit style do you want to recreate this Memorial Day?
15.2%
4.8%
7.9%
0.0%
3.6%
3.6%
12.7%
12.7%
15.2%
2.4%
2.4%
19.4%

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , People's Choice Awards , E! Shows , Top Stories , 2018 People's Choice Awards , Bikinis , Vacation , Kristin Cavallari , Kourtney Kardashian , Priyanka Chopra
Latest News
Queen Elizabeth, Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton Looks Chic in Gray as She Rides to Church With Queen Elizabeth II

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner, SAG, SAG Awards, 2014

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner Reach Divorce Settlement

Beyonce, Jay Z, On The Run Tour II

Man Rushes Stage at Beyoncé and Jay-Z's On the Run II Tour Concert

Melissa McCarthy, The Life of the Party

Celebrate Melissa McCarthy's Birthday By Voting for Her Best Role So Far

Shopping: Fall Candles

14 Festive Candles to Instantly Get You In the Fall Spirit

Kristin Cavallari, Jay Cutler, Very Cavallari 104

The Reinvention of Jay Cutler: How the Enigmatic NFL Quarterback Transformed Into One of Reality TV's Most Beloved Characters

Cardi B, Offset

Offset Shares Nude Photo of Cardi B Before Surprise Performance at Madison Square Garden

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.