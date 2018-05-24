Will Smith Addresses Jada Pinkett Smith Divorce Rumors in New Song

Will Smith would like everyone to mind their own business when it comes to his marriage.

It's been 13 years since the release of his last album, Lost and Found, and now the 49-year-old actor and rapper has returned to the studio to work on new music. On Wednesday, Will posted a video to YouTube, previewing a new song, "To the Clique."

In the song, Will addresses rumors about his marriage to wife Jada Pinkett Smith. The couple, who celebrated their 20-year anniversary in December, have been the subject of numerous split rumors over the years. But the couple is still going strong, and Will is shutting down any speculation in his new song.

"20 years of swag y'all just witnessed, stop the divorce rumors and mind your damn business," Will raps in the video above.