Kim Kardashian Celebrates 4 Years of Marriage to Kanye West With Never-Before-Seen Wedding Photo

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West celebrated four years of marriage on Thursday.

In honor of their anniversary, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted a never-before-seen photo from the couple's wedding day on Instagram.

"4 years down and forever to go…." Kim captioned the photo. "Thank you babe for giving me our family and caring so much about us. Thank you for inspiring me on a daily, I'm so lucky. I can't wait for forever...Happy Anniversary."

In addition, Kim looked back on the special day by posting a few pictures from their ceremony. She also shared a sweet tribute to her husband via her app.

"Happy anniversary, babe!" she wrote alongside a photo of the couple. "I love you so much!!! Couldn't imagine our lives without you!"

Later on in the day, Kanye took to Twitter to write: "gratitude and happiness best describe what my wife means to me. I'm deeply grateful and purely happy."