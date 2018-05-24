Morgan Freeman Responds to Multiple Sexual Harassment Allegations

by Jess Cohen | Thu., May. 24, 2018 10:09 AM

Morgan Freeman, 29th Annual Producers Guild Awards

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Morgan Freeman has released a statement after being accused of harassment and inappropriate behavior.

After a month-long investigation, CNN published a new report on Thursday in which 16 people have come forward to share allegations against the 80-year-old Oscar winner. Eight of those people are women who are accusing Freeman of harassment or inappropriate behavior.

Of those eight women, two said they were victims of "unwanted touching" by the actor. One was a production assistant on the Freeman, Alan Arkin and Michael Caine movie Going in Style in 2015. The unnamed woman told CNN she endured "several months of harassment" during the production of the movie.

Jason Bateman and Tony Hale Apologize for Defending Jeffrey Tambor's "Verbal Harassment" of Jessica Walter

Morgan Freeman, SAG Awards, Winners, 2018, Lifetime Achievement Award

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The woman alleges in the CNN report that Freeman "subjected her to unwanted touching and comments about her figures and clothing."

In one alleged incident, the actor "kept trying to life up my skirt and asking if I was wearing underwear," the woman claims, adding that he never successfully lifted her skirt.

"Alan [Arkin] made a comment telling him to stop. Morgan got freaked out and didn't know what to say," she told the publication.

A senior member of the production staff on Freeman's Now You See Me movie also told CNN that the actor "sexually harassed" her and her female assistant on "numerous occasions," allegedly making comments on their bodies.

Freeman's alleged inappropriate behavior occurred on movie sets, during promotion of his films, as well as at his Revelations Entertainment production company, according to the accounts from the 16 people in the CNN report.

In response, Freeman issued a statement Thursday saying, "Anyone who knows me or has worked with me knows I am not someone who would intentionally offend or knowingly make anyone feel uneasy. I apologize to anyone who felt uncomfortable or disrespected—that was never my intent."

