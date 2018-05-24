Morgan Freeman Responds to Multiple Sexual Harassment Allegations

The woman alleges in the CNN report that Freeman "subjected her to unwanted touching and comments about her figures and clothing."

In one alleged incident, the actor "kept trying to life up my skirt and asking if I was wearing underwear," the woman claims, adding that he never successfully lifted her skirt.

"Alan [Arkin] made a comment telling him to stop. Morgan got freaked out and didn't know what to say," she told the publication.

A senior member of the production staff on Freeman's Now You See Me movie also told CNN that the actor "sexually harassed" her and her female assistant on "numerous occasions," allegedly making comments on their bodies.