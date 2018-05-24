Shawn Mendes Shares the Source of His Anxiety

  • By
    &

by Zach Johnson | Thu., May. 24, 2018 8:50 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Shawn Mendes, New York Magazine

Ryan Pfluger/New York

There's nothing holding Shawn Mendes back. (At, least not anymore.)

As he prepares to release his self-titled third studio album Friday, the 19-year-old singer-songwriter is revealing how his struggles with anxiety informed his lead single, "In My Blood." Mendes' anxiety first came to a head around his 18th birthday, in the midst of his first headlining tour. Before dropping "In My Blood," he tells New York, "I was so worried people were going to be like, 'This kid's always sad." Instead, he says, "People I haven't spoken to in years were texting and emailing me being like, 'Dude, this is so important that you did this.'"

BTS Could Be Collaborating With Shawn Mendes

A former Vine star, Mendes' rise to the top was swift—so swift, in fact, that his reality became distorted. "I was in such a bad head space. It's so overwhelming to be successful. And that sounds like such a s--tty thing to say. But it's like, how do you keep it going? How do you sustain success when you don't even really know why you're successful? Dude, it was the worst," the singer says. "I'd break down in tears once a week. I used to think everybody was out to get me."

Once the tour ended, Mendes was able to regroup and focus on his issues. Now, to unwind, he'll occasionally drink ("I'm legal in Canada")—but never too much. After all, he doesn't want to become one of those teen stars. He says, "There's a thing in my head: Be careful. Be careful."

But with his new album, Mendes hopes fans will see a more mature side to him. He's aware of the image he's created: "Shawn Mendes the good boy. The kid who's super-sweet." And while "that's not a bad thing," he explains, "I also wanted people to understand that I'm human, too."

More than anything, Mendes says, "I just wanted to write about things that I've gone through."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shawn Mendes , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Connie Britton, Dylan McDermott, Instagram

It Looks Like Connie Britton and Dylan McDermott Could Be Making an American Horror Story Return

Luann de Lesseps, Cabaret

Luann de Lesseps Jokes About Arrest, Rehab and Her RHONY Co-Stars at Cabaret Show

Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel, 2018 Golden Globes, Couples

Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel and Son Silas Timberlake Enjoy Quality Time Together in Netherlands

Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban, SAG Awards, Couples

Keith Urban Had a Mini Big Little Lies Reunion On Stage at His Concert

Kim Kardashian, Donald Trump, Kanye West

President Donald Trump Praises Kim Kardashian and Kanye West at GOP Event

Serena Williams

Serena Williams Jokes She's "Heartbroken" That Alexis Olympia Is Playing a Sport That Isn't Tennis

Gianna Hammer, gender reveal

Are You The One? Stars Gianna Hammer and Hayden Weaver Welcome a Baby Boy

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.