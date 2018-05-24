Shawn Mendes Shares the Source of His Anxiety

  • By
    &

by Zach Johnson | Thu., May. 24, 2018 8:50 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Shawn Mendes, New York Magazine

Ryan Pfluger/New York

There's nothing holding Shawn Mendes back. (At, least not anymore.)

As he prepares to release his self-titled third studio album Friday, the 19-year-old singer-songwriter is revealing how his struggles with anxiety informed his lead single, "In My Blood." Mendes' anxiety first came to a head around his 18th birthday, in the midst of his first headlining tour. Before dropping "In My Blood," he tells New York, "I was so worried people were going to be like, 'This kid's always sad." Instead, he says, "People I haven't spoken to in years were texting and emailing me being like, 'Dude, this is so important that you did this.'"

BTS Could Be Collaborating With Shawn Mendes

A former Vine star, Mendes' rise to the top was swift—so swift, in fact, that his reality became distorted. "I was in such a bad head space. It's so overwhelming to be successful. And that sounds like such a s--tty thing to say. But it's like, how do you keep it going? How do you sustain success when you don't even really know why you're successful? Dude, it was the worst," the singer says. "I'd break down in tears once a week. I used to think everybody was out to get me."

Once the tour ended, Mendes was able to regroup and focus on his issues. Now, to unwind, he'll occasionally drink ("I'm legal in Canada")—but never too much. After all, he doesn't want to become one of those teen stars. He says, "There's a thing in my head: Be careful. Be careful."

But with his new album, Mendes hopes fans will see a more mature side to him. He's aware of the image he's created: "Shawn Mendes the good boy. The kid who's super-sweet." And while "that's not a bad thing," he explains, "I also wanted people to understand that I'm human, too."

More than anything, Mendes says, "I just wanted to write about things that I've gone through."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shawn Mendes , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith, Golden Globe Awards, Couples, 2016

Will Smith Addresses Jada Pinkett Smith Divorce Rumors in New Song

ESC: Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Wedding, Kimye Wedding

Kim Kardashian Celebrates 4 Years of Marriage to Kanye West With Never-Before-Seen Wedding Photo

Spencer Pratt Will Heal You

Spencer Pratt Is Going to Heal You...Through Naked Yoga?

Morgan Freeman, 29th Annual Producers Guild Awards

Morgan Freeman Responds to Multiple Sexual Harassment Allegations

Chris Hemsworth, India Rose Hemsworth

Chris Hemsworth Dancing to Miley Cyrus' "Wrecking Ball" Solidifies His Cool Dad Status, Plus 7 More Times He Was the Best!

Carole Radziwill, Bethenny Frankel , THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW YORK CITY

Carole Radziwill Calls Bethenny Frankel "So Angry and Unhappy" After Latest RHONY Battle

Chelsy Davy, Prince Harry

Prince Harry Has Tearful Call With Chelsy Davy Days Before His Wedding: Report

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com