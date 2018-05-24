Michelle Wolf Gives the World Featuring a Strong Female Lead: The Movie

The movie of your dreams—Featuring a Strong Female Lead: The Movie—is here, thanks to Michelle Wolf.

In the sneak peek of The Break, Wolf's new Netflix series, the comic goes all in on "strong female lead" tropes. Is this an episode of Scandal? A Miss Sloane remake? Both? It's hard to tell. Would we watch this? Probably!

"Listen up people! I am only going to say this once," Wolf's Cassandra Flex says. And that's it.

She's under indictment, she's on Tokyo time, she's sleeping with hookers ("I don't have time for emotion in my sex!"), she has no time to eat and yes, she's drinking red wine in an all-white suit. She's fearless. She never sweats, sleeps or spills—she wins.