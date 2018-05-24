Chrissy Teigen Trolls President Donald Trump Over Twitter Blocking Ruling

Chrissy Teigen wasn't afraid to poke a little fun at a federal judge's recent ruling that President Donald Trump can no longer block critics on Twitter.

The Lip Sync Battle host posted a video of her watching a news report about the ruling on television. She then turned the camera to her face and said, "Hmmm."

The model also tweeted, "well well well we meet again @realDonaldTrump."

Fans will recall that the commander in chief blocked Teigen in July 2017 after she tweeted that "no one likes you." Teigen's social media post was in response to the 45th president tweeting. "It's very sad that Republicans, even some that were carried over the line on my back, do very little to protect their President."