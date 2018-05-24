How Blake Lively Helped Ryan Reynolds Reconcile With His Dad

  • By
    &

by Zach Johnson | Thu., May. 24, 2018 5:45 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds

Andy Kropa/Invision/AP

Admittedly, Ryan Reynolds didn't have the easiest upbringing.

The Deadpool 2 star grew up in a lower-middle-class family in Vancouver, the youngest of four boys. As Reynolds tells Mr. Porter, he had a "complicated" and "fractured" relationship with his late father, whom he describes as "a former cop, former boxer, full-time landmine." His father, who died in 2015 after battling Parkinson's disease, was "good in many ways," but he was "tough," too. "This is not meant to be some sob story—everyone carries their own bag of rocks around and I am no different in that regard—but growing up in my house, it was never relaxing or easy," he recalls. "I know that, throughout my life, I've dealt with anxiety in different ways."

Reynolds wouldn't wish his anxiety "on anyone," but he believes it's also a "great" fuel. "I mean, my God, it's the anti- complacency pill, but it's also something that you need to manage." The actor tends to "get pretty depressed," but exercise helps him cope. "Otherwise, I start to get a little bummed. For me, it is more psychological. Exercise is a means of expelling those demons."

And the actor has always relied on comedy to ease his anxieties. "I'll look for the joke in things so that I don't look for the sadness and the grief," he says. In that regard, Reynolds adds, "My brothers and I are all very, very close," and they "all share a bit of that type of humor together."

Photos

Celebrities Who Are Estranged From Family Members

(The actor first opened up about his struggles with anxiety in The New York Times.)

Reynolds had a falling out with his father, but his wife, Blake Lively, encouraged him to repair their relationship before he passed away. According to the actor, "She has a gift for foresight."

After their reconciliation, the couple named their first daughter after his father. "It felt right," Reynolds says. "All family relationships come with some complications. For better or worse, all roads lead to here. At the end of the day, it's easier to focus on the good stuff than the bad. My father died soon after my daughter was born, but he got to see her, which makes me happy." The couple's second daughter was born in the fall of 2016, Reynolds is now surrounded by female energy. "I love being a dad," he gushes. "It's the best thing that ever happened to me."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Blake Lively , Ryan Reynolds , Magazines , Family , Celebrity Families , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
John Mayer, New Light

John Mayer's Cheesy "New Light" Video Is So Bad It's Good

Andy Cohen, Jimmy Fallon

Andy Cohen and Jimmy Fallon Lose Their Cool in a Nutty Game of Jinx

Alpine skier Mikaela Shiffrin, PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Winter Games

Olympic Skier Mikaela Shiffrin Empowers Introverts With Heartfelt Message

Making It, Nick Offerman, Amy Poehler

Amy Poehler on Parks and Recreation Revival: "I Think We'd All Do It Someday"

The Break with Michelle Wolf

Michelle Wolf Gives the World Featuring a Strong Female Lead: The Movie

Jennifer Lopez, Dinero

Jennifer Lopez Makes the Real Housewives Look Poor in "Dinero"

ESC: Halle Berry

Halle Berry Debuts the Surprising Jacket You Didn't Know You Needed

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com