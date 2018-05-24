Jason Bateman Apologizes for Defending Jeffrey Tambor's "Verbal Harassment" of Jessica Walter

To promote the fifth season of Netflix's Arrested Development, seven of the cast members reunited earlier this week for a wide-ranging, hourlong group interview in The New York Times. At one point, culture reporter Sopan Deb mentioned the sexual misconduct allegations made against Jeffrey Tambor on the set of Transparent. During his recent mea culpa interview with The Hollywood Reporter, in which he shared side of the story for the first time, Tambor had made a revelation about an on-set "blowup" he had with Jessica Walter on the set of Arrested Development years earlier. Expressing regret, he said he'd "profusely apologized" to the actress.

At the time, Walter's publicist said she did not wish to speak about Tambor.

To date, no one from the show has discussed the specifics related to that incident.

Both Tambor and Walter participated in The New York Times discussion, as did Will Arnett, Jason Bateman, David Cross, Tony Hale and Alia Shawkat; Michael Cera and Portia De Rossi, the show's other two stars, did not contribute. In his interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Tambor acknowledge he could be "difficult" on the set of Arrested Development—something Bateman shrugged off in the group discussion, saying, in part, "In the entertainment industry it is incredibly common to have people who are, in quotes, 'difficult.'" Shawkat challenged her co-star for defending Tambor's behavior, saying, "But that doesn't mean it's acceptable."

Arnett, Bateman and Cross cracked jokes and made excuses for Tambor when Walter was asked to finally share her thoughts on the actor's behavior. "This is a family and families, you know, have love, laughter, arguments—again, not to belittle it, but a lot of stuff happens in 15 years," Bateman said. "I know nothing about Transparent but I do know a lot about Arrested Development. And I can say that no matter what anybody in this room has ever done—and we've all done a lot, with each other, for each other, against each other—I wouldn't trade it for the world and I have zero complaints." Arnett seemed to back Bateman up, joking, "I can say that I keyed Bateman's car. I never admitted that. Because I was like, look at this guy, taking up a spot and a half." Cross, meanwhile, said Tambor—who was fired from Transparent—insisted he's learned from the experience and "he's listening and learning and growing." After her male co-stars finished answering for her, Walters asked, "What was your point about that, though?" Deb said, "If someone approached you and said, 'OK, here's an actor that admits he routinely yells at directors, at assistant directors, at co-workers, assistants,' would you hire that person?"