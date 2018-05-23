Anna Kournikova and Her Newborn Can't Escape Dancing to Enrique Iglesias

You can run, you can hide, but you can't escape Enrique Iglesias' music.

In a rare social media post, Anna Kournikova took to Instagram and shared a candid moment with one of her twins.

Instead of posing for a selfie or a standard picture, mama decided to dance around a Miami house. And yes, you may just recognize the song.

"#Girlfun #movetomiami Little one, please don't inherit my dance moves," she wrote to her 942,000 followers.

In the video, the former tennis player and her daughter Lucy moved and grooved to Enrique's latest song with Pitbull titled "Move to Miami."