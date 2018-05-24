How Serena Williams Is Preparing for Life After Tennis

Serena Williams is working on her game plan. Two of them, in fact.

The tennis star is continuing to build up her strength and stamina, and re-stoke her competitive fire after giving birth to her first child last September. She remains title-less since her return to competitive tennis in March, is ranked 453rd on the WTA Tour and won't be seeded at the French Open when it begins Sunday but, due to her prestigious record, could still be awarded a high seed (perhaps even No. 1) at Wimbledon next month.

Williams' plummet in the rankings has been referred to by some to be a "pregnancy punishment," her time off for what amounts in the business world to maternity leave having been treated as if she was out of commission for an injury or other absence during which players are unable to compete and earn points.

And since it would be a big, possibly illegal no-no to penalize a woman for getting pregnant in most work settings...