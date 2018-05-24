Olympic Skier Mikaela Shiffrin Empowers Introverts With Heartfelt Message

Mikaela Shiffrin is here to remind everyone that self-acceptance is a powerful tool.

The two-time Olympic gold medalist has partnered with The Child Mind Institute's #MyYoungerSelf campaign to help end the stigma of mental health and learning disorders by sharing her own experience as a self-described introvert.

Shiffrin, 23, recalls a "phase" in her life where she "didn't want to be the center of attention" and struggled socially. As an alpine skier, Mikaela said she was "forced into situations where I had to become more personable and go outside of myself and break open the shell a little bit," an experience she called "helpful" in the process of discovering her identity.