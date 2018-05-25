Best Memorial Day Sales of 2018

Christian Vierig/Getty Images
by Taylor Stephan | Fri., May. 25, 2018 6:00 AM
Ok long weekend, we see you. But not for the reasons you think.
Yes, yes we're all over that extra day off, but where we're really drawing our attention to is this sick list of Memorial Day sales that happen to be taking place right about now. 50% off at Aritzia? Yes please. Or what about that big time bargain taking place at our go-to work-wear spot, BCBG? The list feels nearly endless and with deals as hot as these, you might need to take off an extra day just to shop (we're kidding, kinda.)
Hyperventilating yet? Take a minute and catch your breath. But for real, don't sit on these sales. Have at it friends!
ADORNIA
30% off Sitewide including fine jewelry! 10% of all proceeds directly benefit women's causes. Code: BIGSALE, 5/23-5/28.
ARITZIA
Everything will be up to 50% off from Friday, May 25-28 in store and online.
ASH
Take 30% off all full price items from May 24-29.
Ban.do
Get free shipping and a gift with purchase on orders over $50 May 25-28.
BaubleBar
This weekend get up to 70% off on sale items.
BCBGMAXAZRIA
Half off from May 21, full-price and sale purchases will be reduced by 40%. (Factory and deeper markdown items are excluded.)
BCBGeneration
Offering a 40% discount off your entire purchase on May 22 (though clearance and other select exclusions apply).
Beach Bunny Swimwear
From May 18-May get up to 60% off all new markdowns.
BEYOND YOGA
From May 25-28 get 25% off sale items.
[BLANKNYC]
From May 26-28 30% off site-wide with code: BNYC30.
Bouqs
From May 22-28 Check out the "Double Blooms" promotion. Get a Deluxe size Bouq (2x the blooms!) at the price of an Original during our special summer kickoff sale with the promo code: MORESUN.
Calzedonia
Get 70% off select legwear styles from May 24-28.
Catherines
This weekend get 40% off almost everything.
Chinese Laundry
From May 23-28 BOGO with the code: MAY50.
Cotton On
From May 23-29 snag these deals: 7/$25 – Underwear; 2/$20 - Bralettes; 30% off All Swim; 2/$25 - Tanks & Shorts.
Dear Frances
From May 25-28 take 20% off site wide with the code: MD20.
DedCool
Get 15% off the entire site with code COOLWEEKEND starting Friday, 5/25 at 12:01AM ET through Monday, 5/28 at 11:59PM ET.
Dr. Scholl's Shoes
From May 25-28, get 20% off site-wide and free shipping.
Dormify
Get 20% off your purchase with the code MAKINGMEMS from May 24-29.
Everything But Water
May 15-23 take 25% off sale items.
FabFitFun
New users can sign up for a membership between May 24-28 with the promo code 'sizzle' and they will receive the bundle which includes the following items: Nanette Lepore 10pc Travel Set in baroque/peach; Grace & Stella Anti-Wrinkle + Energizing Eye Masks; Michael Stars Ruana in black tye dye.
FIVE AND TWO JEWELRY
Get 25% off from May 25-28 with the code MDAY18.
Gray Malin
May 23-May 29 get 25% off Italian series, La Dolce Vita (Includes some never-before-released shots).
Hanky Panky
Check out the Semi-Annual Sale with up to 65% off, May 24-30.
Headbands of Hope
$5 off $30, $10 off $50, $15 off $75. A headband is donated to a child with cancer for every single item sold. Codes: SAVE5, SAVE10, SAVE15, 5/24-5/28.
Helena Quinn
Take 25% off on select styles with the code: HQSUMMER, May 25-28.
HOBO
Take 25% off all full-priced items + free shipping with the code: HOBOSALE25 through the 28th.
Intimissimi
Take 30% off select styles from May 18-28.
Joe's
Take 25% off sitewide, no exclusions, with the code: SHOPSUMMER from May 23-29.
KREWE
Pre-Memorial Day ‘Private Event' Sale, up to 70% off top frame styles and 10% off site-wide. To access the discounted prices, enter your e-mail in the pop-up at the site, no code needed. Happening from 5/17 at 5pm CST – 5/21 at 12am CST.
Lane Bryant
The brand is offering 40% off apparel, accessories, sleepwear and swim May 24-28.
Lane Bryant Outlet
May 24-28 buy one, get one free apparel, accessories, sleepwear & swim.
LE BOX BLANC
From May 25-28 get 25% off purchases of $250 or more with the code: MEMORIAL18.
LESPORTSAC
May 24-29 get 20% off $100 spent, 25% off $150 spent and 30% off $200 spent.
L*SPACE
From May 21-23 get free 2 day shipping for all orders.
Lulu & Georgia
From May 22-29, use code LongWknd15 for 15% off $300+, use code LongWknd20 for 20% off $600+ and use code LongWknd25 for 25% off $900+.
Niyama Sol
Get 30% off sitewide May 25-28 with the code: SUMMERVIBES.
PEOPLE FOOTWEAR
Get 30% off from May 25-28 with the code MEMORIAL30
Project Social T
From May 25-28 shop styles marked down 30%.
PUMA
All weekend get 20% off sale styles (with the promo code: LONGWKND18) on PUMA.com.
Rebecca Taylor
From May 24-28, take an extra 25% off sale with the code: MAY25.
Spartina 449
Shop 25% off all sale items May 25-28 with the code: EXTRA25.
Solstice Sunglasses
From May 17-June 7, get 20% Off Full Price; 30% off Sale Styles.
Ted Baker
Shop up to 40% off select men's and women's lines, in store and online May 21-28.
The Mighty Company
Get 25% off sitewide from May 24-28 with the code MEOMORIAL18.
The Outnet
Celebrate Memorial Day with an extra 40% off select styles from May 24-28. All sales final!
Thread Talk
From May 24-28, take 20% off sitewide. A portion of proceeds from every sale helps to provide a safe haven for victims of domestic violence. Code: MDW20.
TRUE & CO
May 24-29 get 20% off site-wide with the code: THEBIGSALE.
Valfre
This weekend buy 2 items and get 30% off your order.
Volcom
May 21-29 get an extra 30% off sale items.
Westward Leaning
From May 25-28 take 30% off sale items with the code: TAKEITOFF30.
WILLOW & CLAY
May 25-28 get 33% off full-priced items with the code: MDW33.
Wildfang
This weekend get 30% off summer faves and up to 40% off button-ups.
Long weekends, you've always been our fave.
