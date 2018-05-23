EXCLUSIVE!

Why Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson's Unlikely Relationship Makes Perfect Sense

  • By
    &

by Meg Swertlow | Wed., May. 23, 2018 6:21 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Buh-bye Mac—hello Pete!

After reporting on Monday that Ariana Grande and Saturday Night Live's Pete Davidson were dating, a source now tells E! News that the duo began their romance earlier this month while the "Bang Bang" singer was visiting the Big Apple. And while many might be confused about the unlikely duo (she's a perfectly polished popstar and he's kind of an off-the-cuff wild man), but there are more than a few reasons why the two may make perfect sense given where they both are in life—and why it just might work.

They've Been Friends for a While: Another source tells E! News that while the romance is recent, the two "have known each other for years."

The source also added that "No Tears Left to Cry" singer, who hosted SNL back in March 2016, run in the same circles. Ariana was recently in the city that never sleeps for the 2018 Met Gala, where she stole the show in her or the red carpet in her Michelangelo-inspired gown by Vera Wang on May 7.

"They have been in many social gatherings together in NYC and met through connections related to SNL," added the source.

Photos

Ariana Grande's Best Looks

The Timing May Be Right: On May 9, E! News reported that she and her boyfriend, rapper Mac Miller, had split after almost two years of dating. Meanwhile, Pete announced that he'd broken up with his longtime girlfriend Cazzie David on May 16.

Earlier today, when a fan called her out for moving on so quickly after her breakup, Ariana clapped back and said that the relationship with Miller, who recently got arrested for a DUI and fleeing the scene of an accident days after the split, was "toxic" and that she wasn't the rapper's "babysitter or a mother."

The source added that the "Side to Side" singer is looking for a new experience.

"Ariana has been through a lot with Mac Miller recently and is excited to have a fresh new start with someone who is more stable," said the source.

He Makes Her Laugh: As for what the unlikely duo has in common, the insider said, "She loves that Pete makes her laugh and they share a common sense of humor."

The source added, "They are both happy together and Ariana is in a better place since splitting with Mac."

They're Taking It Slow: While these two probably aren't going to make it official anytime soon, there's potential.

"Ariana isn't ready to get into a full relationship, but they are on the path," added the insider.\

They've Suffered Extreme Loss: The stars both have a common bond of trauma that may run deep. Pete has been vocal about what the loss of his father Scott Davidson, a firefighter who died during the 9/11 attacks, did to him. Last year, Ariana found herself dealing with what no performer or person should ever have to face—the Manchester bombing that killed 23 concertgoers after her performance on May 22, 2017.

Perhaps the two will find solace in each other?

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Apple News , Ariana Grande , Top Stories , Pete Davidson
Latest News
Miranda Lambert, Evan Felker

Miranda Lambert is ''Happily Single'' After Breakup From Evan Felker

Kourtney Kardashian, Mexico

Kourtney Kardashian Bids Farewell to Summer With a Bikini-Clad Girls' Trip

Becca Kufrin, Garrett Yrigoyen

The Bachelorette's Becca Kufrin Takes Garrett Yrigoyen Home to Minnesota

Boy Meets World

This Boy Meets World Reunion Has Us Shipping Cory and Topanga All Over Again

Jenelle Evans, Jenelle Eason, Barbara Evans, Jace, Instagram

Jenelle Evans Reunites With Estranged Mother Barbara for Outing With Son Jace

G-Eazy, Halsey

G-Eazy and Halsey Fuel Rumors of Reconciliation With Second Reunion This Week

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Let the This Is Us Cast Charm You in First Look at Season 3

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.